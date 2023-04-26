Crawford went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a steal in Tuesday's victory over Philadelphia.

Crawford extended Seattle's lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He'd reach base again with a two-out walk in the seventh before swiping his first base of the season. Crawford has hit safely in three straight games after going 0-for-7 in his previous four contests. He's slashing .242/.390/.333 with six doubles, four RBI and 13 runs scored while hitting at the bottom of the Mariners' lineup.