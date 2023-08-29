Crawford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Crawford took Kyle Muller's second pitch of the game over the center-field wall. This was Crawford's second homer in four games, and he has three multi-hit efforts in that span. The shortstop is at a .268/.384/.421 slash line with 12 long balls, 42 RBI, 76 runs scored and one stolen base through 114 contests this season. Prior to 2023, he'd never hit more than nine homers or posted an OPS better than .714 in a campaign.