Crawford, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, is hitting .333 with a hit-by-pitch, four RBI and four runs with men on base over his last five games.

The veteran shortstop is also 4-for-10 over his first two games back from suspension when factoring in Tuesday's clutch three-bagger. Crawford could be in the process of authoring his best season at the plate yet, as he's currently sporting a career-high .738 OPS, while his 22 extra-base hits put him nearly halfway to last season's total of 46 in 86 fewer games.