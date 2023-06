Crawford went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs in Monday's 8-4 win over Washington.

Crawford opened the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff homer to right field and reached base three more times in the contest. He's gone deep twice in three games since returning from a brief hiatus due to a shoulder injury. Crawford has never hit double-digit homers in a season, but he's on pace to do so this year with six long balls through 71 contests.