Crawford went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, an RBI double and a pair of walks in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Guardians.

Crawford got the Mariners on the board with a two-run blast off Triston McKenzie in the third inning before adding a third RBI with a double in the fourth. Crawford had gone just 1-for-25 with no extra-base hits in seven games prior to Tuesday. Overall, he's slashing just .208/.305/.375 with seven homers, 21 RBI and 29 runs scored through 220 plate appearances this year.