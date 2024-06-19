Crawford went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, an RBI double and a pair of walks in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Guardians.
Crawford got the Mariners on the board with a two-run blast off Triston McKenzie in the third inning before adding a third RBI with a double in the fourth. Crawford had gone just 1-for-25 with no extra-base hits in seven games prior to Tuesday. Overall, he's slashing just .208/.305/.375 with seven homers, 21 RBI and 29 runs scored through 220 plate appearances this year.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Pops sixth homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Hits leadoff homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Keys victory with grand slam•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Records first steal in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in Monday's win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Provides only offense in loss•