Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
The shortstop took reliever Colin Poche deep in the seventh inning for his third long ball of the season. Crawford has started the 2022 campaign hot from the dish, producing a .349/.455/.587 slash with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.
