Crawford went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Crawford launched Brady Singer's first pitch of the game 432 feet to right field to open the scoring. Over four games since returning from a concussion, Crawford has gone 4-for-16 with six walks, three RBI and seven runs scored while returning to his usual spot atop the lineup. He's now at a .265/.382/.413 slash line with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 70 runs scored and one stolen base through 111 contests this season.