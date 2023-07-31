Crawford went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's win over Arizona.
Crawford belted a solo homer in the second inning between crossing home in the first and ninth frames. He's having a terrific month, going 31-for-91 (.341) with 14 extra-base hits and 15 runs scored through 24 July games. Crawford's season slash line is up to .265/.376/.413 through 418 plate appearances. His ninth home run of the year Sunday tied his career high set in 2021.
