Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Homers twice in extra-inning win

Crawford went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk and four total runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Crawford had a big game atop the lineup, extending his hitting streak to five games. He's gone 8-for-23 (.348) with three homers in that span. The shortstop is still batting just .218 on the year, but he's added a .741 OPS, nine long balls, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, four doubles and a stolen base over 49 contests. He's just three homers shy of matching his total from 157 regular-season games in 2025, which was the second-best power output of his career.