Crawford (suspension) went 3-for-5 with two runs in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Crawford made a splash in his return from a four-game suspension, reigniting a bat that had been dormant for the 10 games prior to his involuntary sabbatical. The veteran shortstop pulled himself back up to a .267 average and .347 on-base percentage with what was his first multi-hit effort since June 22.