Crawford (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting out of the leadoff spot against the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to shoulder tightness, but the veteran shortstop has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener. Crawford has gone 12-for-50 with one stolen base, one home run and four RBI since the beginning of May.