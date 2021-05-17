Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and a walk in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

The hot-hitting shortstop continued to demonstrate his season-long knack for timely hitting with his third-inning single, which drove in Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager with the Mariners' second and third runs of the day. Crawford now has 14 RBI despite having hit out of the bottom third of the order in 32 of 41 games, with his .327 and .333 averages with men on base and men in scoring position, respectively, responsible for that figure.