Crawford went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

It took until the seventh inning, but Crawford was able to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He's gone 11-for-38 (.289) in that span. The shortstop is up to 16 homers, 57 RBI, 88 runs scored, 34 doubles and two stolen bases while slashing .266/.382/.433 through 134 contests this season. Crawford's excellent on-base skills continue to be valuable as the Mariners' primary leadoff hitter.