Crawford went 2-for-6 with a double and four RBI during Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers.

Crawford has been red-hot at the plate as the first half comes to a close, knocking in four runs in a game for the third time this season. He is also the owner of a 13-game hit streak, extended with a third-inning single and then punctuated by a bases-clearing double in the ninth. The 30-year-old's hot streak has contributed to a solid slash line of .287/.388/.387 with one game to go before the All-Star break.