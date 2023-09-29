Crawford went 2-for-5 with a game-winning two-run double in a victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Crawford's ninth-inning double plated Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore with the tying and winning runs, keeping the Mariners' postseason hopes alive. The veteran shortstop's career-high RBI total now stands at 61, and he's posted a .281 average, .926 OPS, 17 extra-base hits and 22 RBI over the 150 plate appearances he's logged in what is now a month-plus hot streak at the dish.