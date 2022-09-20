Crawford went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Crawford belted his third triple of the season in the third inning, ironically the only one of the three times he reached base that he didn't come around to score. The veteran shortstop has been getting particularly good wood on the ball of late, as he's now sporting a .290 average and .984 OPS over the last 10 games thanks in part to the fact he's laced five of his nine hits during that span for extra bases.