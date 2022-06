Crawford was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Twins for unspecified reasons, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford was bumped up to the leadoff spot for Tuesday's contest, but he won't end up starting for undisclosed reasons. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Sam Haggerty will take Crawford's place in the lineup with Adam Frazier now batting leadoff.