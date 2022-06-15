Manager Scott Servais said after Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Twins that Crawford is unlikely to start in Wednesday's series finale while he recovers from flu-like symptoms, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Crawford was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday's contest, but an explanation for his absence wasn't provided until Servais addressed the media after Seattle's win. Due to the quick turnaround for Wednesday's game -- which begins at 1:10 p.m. local time -- the Mariners likely won't rush Crawford back into the lineup while he's less than 100 percent. He could still be available in a pinch-hitting capacity if he doesn't start.