Crawford told reporters after Tuesday's game that X-rays returned negative on his right shoulder, but he will likely undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The shortstop told reporters that he could barely left his right arm after colliding wit Harrison Bader in the early innings on a play at second base, and Divish notes that Crawford was clearly in discomfort postgame. Crawford is listed as day-to-day for now, but his status for Wednesday's game -- and the contests immediately after -- is certainly in doubt.