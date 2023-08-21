The Mariners reinstated Crawford (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Seattle has yet to release its lineup for Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but Crawford will presumably reclaim a prominent spot in the batting order while settling back in as the Mariners' everyday shortstop. The 28-year-old sustained a concussion Aug. 9 but cleared the protocol 10 days later and was given the green light to rejoin the big club after experiencing no setbacks during his lone rehab game with High-A Everett over the weekend.