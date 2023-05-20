Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to Atlanta on Friday.
The veteran shortstop stuck in the leadoff spot while reaching safely for the 15th straight start. Crawford's .244 average and .341 slugging percentage leave plenty to be desired, but his .370 on-base percentage, partly fueled by a 16.0 percent walk rate, gives him solid top-of-order credentials as manager Scott Servais looks to get Julio Rodriguez's offense ignited from more of the middle of the lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Productive in return•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns to lineup, leading off•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched with knee discomfort•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Starts to heat up•