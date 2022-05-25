Crawford went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
Crawford's second multi-hit effort in the last four games pushed his season average back over the .290 mark (.291) after a brief two-game dip. The veteran shortstop has reached safely in nine of the last 12 games, but he still sports just a .213 average and .530 OPS in that span.
