Crawford (foot) is batting ninth and playing shortstop Thursday versus Cleveland.
As expected, Crawford is fine after fouling a pitch off hit foot six days ago and will face Shane Bieber to begin the 2023 season. Coming off a 2022 campaign when he slashed .243/.339/.336, Crawford figures to be a mainstay near the bottom of Seattle's lineup.
