Crawford went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

The veteran shortstop was a thorn in the side of the Rockies throughout the afternoon and contributed to the Mariners' nine-run outburst with a timely single in the fourth inning that plated Cal Raleigh and snapped a 1-1 tie. Crawford is riding a tidy four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 5-for-11 with two doubles, Saturday's RBI, five walks and six runs.