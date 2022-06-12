Crawford went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over th Red Sox on Saturday.

Crawford's career-best tear at the plate continued in stellar fashion Saturday, with the veteran shortstop pushing his season line to .304/.395/.446 with his third multi-hit effort in the last four games. Crawford has just one extra-base hit, a double, over that span, but he's opened June reaching safely in nine of his first 10 games of the month.