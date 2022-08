Crawford went 1-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk, another two base-on-balls and a run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The veteran shortstop pushed his season on-base percentage to .341 with his extremely busy night, which currently qualifies as his highest figure since his rookie 2017 season in Philadelphia. Crawford's offensive production has ignited over the past five games, a stretch during which he's hitting .389 (7-for-18) with a double, three RBI, four total walks and three runs.