Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, has now hit safely in each of the last 18 games during which he's registered a plate appearance.

The impressive streak dates back to June 28 and has seen Crawford produce a .271/.316/.343 slash line with seven RBI, four walks and 12 runs. Crawford has also struck out at just a 6.6 percent rate during that span, which has pushed his season-long figure down to a career-low 13.4 percent.