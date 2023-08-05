Crawford went 2-for-5 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.

The Mariners put on an offensive display in the high-scoring win, and Crawford's night was actually one of the quieter ones in a game where Seattle laced eight of its 14 hits for extra bases. While Crawford didn't contribute to that total, the veteran shortstop did generate his eighth multi-hit effort since the All-Star break and set the table nicely from the top of the order. Crawford has been thriving the entire second half, as he now owns a .333/.463/.485 slash line and 16.7 percent walk rate across his last 18 games.