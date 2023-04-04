Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Crawford reached safely for the fourth time in the first five games of the season out of his No. 9 spot in the order, contributing his first multi-hit effort and extra-base hit of 2023 in the process. Thanks in part to the four walks complementing his three hits, Crawford sports an early .389 on-base percentage despite just a .214 average through his first 18 plate appearances.