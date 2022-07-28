Crawford went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
The hot-hitting shortstop extended his on-base streak to 19 consecutive starts with Wednesday's production. Crawford boasts a .343 on-base percentage in the last eight games specifically, a stretch during which he now boasts a trio of two-hit efforts.
