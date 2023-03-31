Crawford (foot) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in the Mariners' win over the Guardians on Thursday.

Crawford slotted into his usual starting shortstop role as expected Opening Day after completing his recovery from a sore foot, and he made an impact by drawing a leadoff walk in the eighth inning of what was a scoreless game at that point. Crawford eventually came around to score on Ty France's three-run home run, which proved the difference in the contest. Crawford is likely to remain in or near the No. 9 spot he hit out of Thursday for the time being, but it's worth noting the 28-year-old hit all across the order in 2022, including 119 plate appearances in the leadoff spot.