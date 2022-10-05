Crawford is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford hit leadoff in the matinee and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop for Seattle in the nightcap.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Day off Monday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Resting Saturday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Game-winning knock in extras•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Productive out of leadoff spot•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Dealing with lower-body soreness•