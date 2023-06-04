Crawford (knee) is not in the starting lineup versus the Rangers on Sunday.
Crawford suffered a late knee injury during Saturday's blowout loss to the Rangers, and while he was optimistic about being able to play Sunday, the Mariners will be cautious and have their starting shortstop sit at least one game with an off-day coming Monday. Jose Caballero will handle shortstop duties with Kolten Wong starting at second base.
