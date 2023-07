Crawford went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Crawford doubled and scored in the first inning and later knocked his 20th double of the year. He'd been stuck in a 5-for-23 (.217) run since his last multi-hit game July 5, but he's still hitting .370 this month. Crawford improved his season slash line to .258/.368/.402 with 28 extra-base hits and 48 runs scored through 362 plate appearances.