Crawford was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 10, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford has officially been diagnosed with a concussion following his collision Wednesday with teammate Eugenio Suarez. The 28-year-old shortstop is enjoying a mini breakout this season, having registered a .266/.379/.411 batting line and a career-high 10 home runs through 107 games. He'll be first eligible to return to the Mariners next Sunday, but head injuries never come with a predictable recovery timeline. Jose Caballero and Dylan Moore will likely be the fill-in options at short.