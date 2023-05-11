Crawford (knee) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Crawford led off and played a full game at shortstop in his return from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, and he's now reached safely in eight consecutive starts. The productive afternoon at the plate Wednesday pushed Crawford's on-base percentage to .382 across 132 plate appearances, easily the highest of his career.