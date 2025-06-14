Crawford went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Crawford has six multi-hit efforts over his 11 games in June, going 16-for-43 (.372) so far this month. The double was his first extra-base hit in five contests. The shortstop continues to be steady atop the Mariners' order, and he's now at a .286/.399/.393 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, 10 doubles and three stolen bases over 66 games this season.