Crawford went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Marlins on Friday.

The veteran shortstop hit safely for the third time in the last four games while also posting his second stolen base of the season, the first having come back on May 30. Crawford's modest recent success aside, he mostly remains mired in a season-long funk -- his current .207 average and .299 OBP are both career lows, while his 21.2 percent strikeout rate is his highest since 2018.