Crawford (finger) remains sidelined Friday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Crawford was scratched Thursday due to a bruised right index finger and will sit for at least one more game. The Mariners haven't given any indication that Crawford requires a trip to the injured list, but with just two days remaining before the All-Star break, it's possible he remains out of the lineup in order to give his finger a full week to heal. Dylan Moore starts at shortstop again Friday.
