Crawford isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics.
The Mariners are resting several starters Saturday after clinching a postseason berth Friday night, and Crawford will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and leading off.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Game-winning knock in extras•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Productive out of leadoff spot•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Dealing with lower-body soreness•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Laces third triple Monday•