Crawford (suspension) is starting Monday's game against the Padres.
Crawford missed the Mariners' series against Oakland over the weekend while serving his four-game suspension, but he'll start at shortstop and bat second Monday. He hit just .128 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs over the 10 games leading up to his suspension but will reclaim his role as the team's primary shortstop now that he's back in action.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Suspended five games•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Drives in two Wednesday•