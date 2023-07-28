Crawford (knee) is back in the lineup Friday at Arizona.
Crawford will start at shortstop and bat leadoff for the visiting Mariners after missing Wednesday's series finale in Minnesota due to a right knee contusion. It was never a serious concern.
