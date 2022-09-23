Crawford (lower body) is starting Friday against the Royals.
Crawford didn't play Thursday against Oakland due to some leg/knee issues, but he's starting at shortstop and leading off Friday. Over his last five games, he's gone 4-for-16 with a triple, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Dealing with lower-body soreness•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Laces third triple Monday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Snaps months-long homer drought•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Busts slump with double•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Walks, scores in return to lineup•