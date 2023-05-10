Crawford (knee) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford missed the last two games because of discomfort in his left knee, and he not only returns to the lineup Wednesday, but he'll also replace a slumping Julio Rodriguez in the leadoff spot. While Crawford has hit just .240 on the season, he's gotten on base at a .378 clip. His presence atop the lineup could help revitalize a dormant Seattle offense.