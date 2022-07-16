Crawford (finger) is starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Crawford missed the last two games due to a bruised right index finger but is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Saturday. Over his last five matchups, he's hit .250 with a double, five runs, an RBI and two strikeouts.
