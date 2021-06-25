Crawford will head into Friday's series opener against the White Sox with a 10-game hitting streak during which he's forged a .372/.372/.581 slash line across 43 plate appearances.

The hot-hitting shortstop has three doubles, two home runs , eight RBI and seven runs during that span as well. Crawford is sporting a career-best .284 average, .407 slugging percentage and .749 OPS following Wednesday's 2-for-4, one-run effort against the Rockies.