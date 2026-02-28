Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scheduled for live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (shoulder) will take live at-bats Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Crawford's shoulder has never been considered a threat to his Opening Day availability, as the Mariners have previously said they're simply taking a cautious approach with ramping up the veteran infielder. He's expected to make his first Cactus League appearance of the spring Tuesday as a DH and begin playing in the field the following week.
