Crawford has been scratched from Friday's Cactus League game against the Athletics for undisclosed reasons, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been dealing with a shoulder issue in the past few days, but there's no word as to why the infielder is out of the lineup. Mason McCoy will start in his place. There should be an update on why Crawford is out of action before the conclusion of Friday's game.
