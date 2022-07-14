Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
