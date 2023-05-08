Crawford was scratched from the lineup against the Rangers on Monday with knee discomfort.
Crawford fouled a ball off his knee during Sunday's win over the Astros, and after trying to work through it in pregame workouts the shortstop will take a seat. Jose Caballeros will play shortstop against Texas on Monday with Kolten Wong (wrist) taking over at second base.
